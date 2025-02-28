Mystery 'Crying Disease' Kills Over 50 In Congo: Here Are All The Symptoms

An unknown illness has claimed more than 50 lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the past five weeks. This mysterious disease was first identified in three children who ate bat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 431 cases and 53 deaths in two outbreaks across remote villages in Equateur province as of February 16.

The interval between the onset of the symptoms and death has been just 48 hours in most cases.

The disease's ability to kill people within 48 hours of its onset is "really worrying," said Serge Ngalebato, medical director of Bikoro Hospital, a regional monitoring centre.

What are the symptoms of this mysterious disease?

Fever, vomiting and internal bleeding were identified as initial symptoms. Later, the health authority confirmed more symptoms including diarrhea, body ache, intense thirst and joint pain.

A few reports have also revealed that children who died from the illness experienced incessant crying and nose bleeding and also vomited blood.

Based on tests of more than a dozen samples, researchers have ruled out that these "hemorrhagic fever" symptoms are commonly linked to known deadly viruses, such as Ebola, dengue, Marburg and yellow fever. However, the exact origin and nature of the disease is still unknown.

"We are looking into whether it is another infection or whether it is some toxic agent. We have to see what can be done and at what point WHO can support," a WHO spokesperson said.

