Exclusive: Cure To J&K's 'Mystery Illness' Found, Say Experts

Amid the rising cases of the 'mystery illness' in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri that has claimed at least 17 lives, experts said that an organophosphorus toxin is causing the disease. According to sources, an antidote to counteract organophosphorus poisoning has been administered and it has worked well for patients who are admitted to hospital.

“We have used atropine antidote and it's worked well. After the exact nature of the toxin was determined we gave atropine to patients” said a senior official.

While experts have been maintaining that it is a case of neurotoxins after ruling out communicable disease or outbreaks of viruses or bacteria behind deaths in Badhaal village, determining the exact nature of toxins had become a challenge and deepened the mystery. On Sunday, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India finally conveyed to the Jammu and Kashmir health department that organophosphorus had been found and it was the reason behind deaths.

“Now it's a matter of investigation if the use of organophosphorus in the food and water is homicidal or accidental,” said an official.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have formed a special investigation team, or SIT, to investigate the deaths.

Last week, authorities declared the village a containment zone and quarantined more than 200 people.

Apart from this, officials found insecticides in a spring where villagers drew water. It has been sealed for investigation. Food items used by the villagers were also tested.

According to doctors, the common factor among all the people who died was the involvement of brain and nerve system.