High-Ranking Swedish Diplomat, Questioned Over Spying Charge, Found Dead

A high-ranking Swedish diplomat who was recently detained and questioned on suspicion of espionage has died, his lawyer confirmed on Friday. The diplomat, whose identity has not been disclosed, had been held by Sweden's security service, SAPO, from Sunday until his release on Wednesday, though he remained under investigation.

"I heard the tragic news this morning and my thoughts go out to his family," the diplomat's lawyer, Anton Strand, told Reuters.

He also revealed that the diplomat had denied any wrongdoing and filed a complaint against the police over their handling of the case. According to Mr Strand, the diplomat had also sought medical help after his release from custody.

Police confirmed to a Swedish daily that an investigation into the death has been opened, but said that "there is no suspicion a crime has been committed."

The diplomat, believed to be in his 50s, had recently returned to his home in central Stockholm after an extended period abroad.

Public broadcaster SVT reported that SAPO was investigating a possible link between the diplomat and the sudden resignation of Sweden's national security adviser, Tobias Thyberg, who quit just hours after taking office last week. Sensitive images of Mr Thyberg from the dating app Grindr had been anonymously leaked to the government shortly before his exit.

Images shown on Swedish television revealed that the door to the diplomat's apartment had been forcibly opened at the time of his arrest. The diplomat had filed a report alleging use of excessive force during the arrest, though SAPO maintained the arrest had been peaceful.

Mr Strand confirmed to the BBC, "I have ensured his formal report about abuse during the arrest has arrived at the special investigations unit. An investigation has started regarding this."

Prosecutor Per Lindqvist called the death "very regrettable," adding that the preliminary investigation into suspected espionage was not yet complete.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming the death but declined to provide further details, citing concern for the family.

"We can regrettably confirm that an employee of the foreign service has passed away," the ministry said, as per The Independent.

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the day had been "difficult" and her thoughts were with the diplomat's family, friends, and colleagues. Former Foreign Minister Carl Bildt described the "tragically deceased ambassador" as "extremely gifted and competent."