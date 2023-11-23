Sweden Is Trying To Solve Loneliness Epidemic By This Activity. Here's How

The campaign was conceived by an employee of the municipality of Lulea.

A city in northern Sweden where the sun barely shines all winter has devised a simple solution to unite lonely residents - by urging everyone to say "hello" to each other. In Lulea, the sun disappears at 2 pm and although people have their hobbies which help them navigate through the dark winter months, this problem of loneliness remains a bother for the authorities, as per a report in The Guardian.

The World Health Organisation has deemed post-pandemic loneliness to be a "pressing health threat," indicating the extent to which the world is grappling with this issue.

While loneliness, particularly among young people, is a global issue, Micael Dahlen, a professor of wellbeing, welfare, and happiness at the Stockholm School of Economics, suggests that Sweden may be more mindful of the issue due to its long, gloomy winters. "Loneliness and isolation are huge problems any time of the year almost anywhere in the world right now. It comes with the time we live in, the lifestyles we have, where we don't necessarily come across each other to the same extent as we used to. This accelerates in winter time when we're outdoors less, social less," he added.

The campaign was conceived by Asa Koski, an employee of the municipality of Lulea. She wants to avoid further atomization of the city, which is going through a period of tremendous growth as it attempts to draw in tens of thousands of new residents to work in the "green" economy and other services. "We don't just want that Lulea is going to grow as a city; we want Lulea to be a pleasant and safe and friendly city as well where there's culture, leisure activities, sport," she said. The official said that being greeted, which is a simple gesture, makes people feel "more seen and a bit more like you belong", she adds. "Research shows that it has an effect on health and often an effect on wanting to help each other. If you say hi to your neighbours you are more likely to help them."

Mee Young Yim, aged 62, who moved to Luela from the US two decades ago, believes the locals are "mostly friendly," though not always at first. "Everyone's a bit reserved, but if you ask then people will help you." She was used to everyone saying hello in the US, so when she first moved to the city, she experienced cultural shock. "But here, especially the old, you say hi, and they just looked at me at first. But it has changed a lot as well, because we have more people from abroad."

A 33-year-old illustrator Ronja Melin says she has always been a big supporter of saying hello, having relocated to Lulea in 2020. "You live in your own bubble quite a lot. To notice people is always important," she says adding that the campaign is a positive step.