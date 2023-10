Representational Image

A suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage inside a post office in Japan, authorities said Tuesday.

"At approximately 2:15 pm today, a person has taken hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," Warabi City authorities said on their website.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)