Suspect Arrested After 4 Americans Stabbed In China

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested a suspect over the stabbing of four American college teachers at a public park in the country's northeast.

Beijing described the attack that took place on Monday as an "isolated" incident, while the White House said it was "deeply concerned" by the stabbing.

The four victims were on an academic exchange and worked as instructors at Iowa's Cornell College, which said they were wounded in a "serious incident".

Police said they had arrested a 55-year-old man after the attack at a public park in Jilin province.

Chinese state-media Xinhua reported that a Chinese national was also wounded while "trying to stop the attack".

"The suspect, named Mr Cui, was arrested the same day (as the attack)," local police said.

Beijing confirmed earlier on Tuesday that "four foreign teachers" had been attacked.

"All the wounded were taken to hospital... and received proper treatment. None of them are in danger of losing their life," spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at the foreign ministry's regular afternoon press conference.

"The police preliminarily judged that the case was isolated. Further investigation is underway," Lin said.

"China... will continue to take relevant measures to effectively protect the safety of all foreigners in China," he said, adding the country is considered one of the safest in the world.

"This isolated case will not affect the normal development of China-US people-to-people exchanges."

The White House said it was "deeply concerned by the stabbing" and had been in touch with Chinese authorities to "ensure that the victims' needs are met, and appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken".

It added that US diplomats had spoken to the assault victims.

Iowa congresswoman Ashley Hinson said on social media platform X she was "horrified" that the Cornell College faculty members had been "brutally stabbed".

State Governor Kim Reynolds said she was "in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department in response to this horrifying attack".

"Please pray for their full recovery, safe return and their families here at home," Reynolds added.

Iowa state lawmaker Adam Zabner told CNN broadcaster his brother David Zabner was among the victims and had "been stitched up and seems to be recovering".

