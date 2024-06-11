4 US Citizens 'Brutally Stabbed' In Park In China

Representational Image

Four American college instructors working in China were wounded in a reported stabbing at a public park, according to their employer and the US State Department.

The four were on academic exchange and worked as instructors at Iowa's Cornell College, which said they were wounded in a "serious incident".

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said on X she was "horrified" that the Cornell College faculty members had been "brutally stabbed".

Governor Kim Reynolds said it was "in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department in response to this horrifying attack".

"Please pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home," she added.

A US State Department spokesperson said it was "aware of reports of a stabbing incident in Jilin, People's Republic of China".

The incident was believed to have occurred on Monday.

Jilin provincial authorities have not commented on the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)