Surprising Reasons Why US Is Revoking Student Visas Overnight

International students in the United States are facing a myriad of challenges that can lead to the revocation of their student visas. The F-1 visa, which allows foreign students to study full-time at certified schools under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), comes with a set of strict conditions that must be met to maintain compliance.

Academic-Related Risks

1. Dropping below the required course load can lead to visa revocation, except in cases approved by Designated School Official (DSO).

2. Dismissal for poor academic performance or disciplinary reasons can result in visa revocation.

3. Changes in course format such as part-time, hybrid or online can affect visa status if not reported to SEVIS.

Employment-Related Risks

1. Working without proper CPT (Curricular Practical Training) or OPT (Optional Practical Training) approval can lead to visa revocation.

2. Working or interning at sanctioned organisations, especially in areas such as research, defense, or foreign funding, can affect visa status.

Personal and Financial Risks

1. Failure to demonstrate financial capability to fund education can lead to visa revocation. Just showing the initial proof is not enough.

2. Submitting forged documents such as admission letters, test scores, financial documents or manipulated information can result in visa revocation.

3. Not updating residential or mailing details in SEVIS can lead to non-compliance. Students must report any change in address within 10 days.

Immigration and Security Risks

1. Overstaying authorised stay can lead to bars from future visa eligibility, even if it happens by mistake. As mentioned on Form I-94 students must leave the US once their authorised stay ends.

2. Arrests, pending charges, or convictions can trigger visa revocation.

3. Identification as a risk by US security or intelligence agencies can result in immediate visa revocation, even before court proceedings.

Dependent and Transfer Risks

1. Violations by dependents (F-2 visa holders) can affect the principal F-1 visa holder's status. If the dependents work or enroll full-time in a school without authorisation, the principal F-1 visa holder's status can be revoked.

2. If a student changes levels or schools, they must initiate a SEVIS transfer. Not doing so, within 60 days can lead to status loss.

However, the Trump administration's immigration agenda has introduced several new threats to international students, making it difficult for them to maintain their status.

Visa revocations for trivial violations

One of the most concerning developments is the revocation of visas for minor infractions, such as traffic violations. In some cases, these infractions occurred years ago, and students were not provided prior notice before revocation. For instance, a student might have their visa revoked due to a speeding ticket, which can lead to deportation and significant disruptions to their academic and career goals.

Targeting activism

The administration has also been targeting students involved in pro-Palestinian activism, citing potential adverse foreign policy consequences. A notable example is Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish graduate student at Tufts University, who was detained and faced deportation after her visa was annulled due to alleged support for Hamas through pro-Palestinian protests.

Monitoring social media

Authorities are reportedly using artificial intelligence programs to monitor social media for content deemed supportive of organisations like Hamas, leading to visa revocations. This approach has raised concerns about privacy and the potential for misinterpretation of online activity. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has legal authority to review students' online profiles and posts, and content that appears political, anti-US, or linked to prohibited groups may raise red flags during visa processing or renewal.

Country-specific policies

The administration has implemented country-specific visa policies, revoking visas based on nationality. For example, South Sudanese students, including Duke University basketball star Khaman Maluach, faced deportation under a new directive revoking visas held by South Sudanese passport holders due to their country's failure to accept repatriated citizens.

Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship

Trump's executive order aims to end birthright citizenship for children born to individuals on temporary visas. This affects students who become parents in the U.S.

Lack of notification and transparency to educational institutions

Colleges and universities are not informed when their students' visas are revoked, leaving institutions unable to provide support or guidance in time.

Consequences of increased institutional scrutiny

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have increased audits of school records and SEVIS data. Inconsistencies the records can lead to visa violations or school penalties. The administration also plans to review institutions with significant pro-Palestinian protests, indicating that such schools could lose certification to enroll student visa holders.

Uncertainty of visa revocation

A student visa can be canceled at any time by a consulate or border officer if the government receives information about the student being ineligible.

