410 Shadow Fleet Ships Abandoned In 2025, Thousands Left Without Pay Or Food

The number of oil tankers and other commercial ships abandoned by their owners rose sharply last year, leaving thousands of sailors stuck at sea without pay, food or a way home.

About 410 ships were abandoned worldwide in 2025, up from only 20 in 2016, according to the global trade union the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF). Last year alone, 6,223 merchant sailors were affected, with both figures nearly a third higher than in 2024.

One such case involves an oil tanker anchored in international waters off China, carrying nearly 750,000 barrels of Russian crude worth about $50m. The vessel sailed from Russia's Far East for China in early November but was reportedly abandoned in December after crew members said they had not been paid for months.

The ship remains in international waters, with China reportedly unwilling to allow it into port due to close scrutiny. The ITF has intervened to secure wages up to December and arrange deliveries of food, drinking water and other essentials, the BBC reported.

Why Abandonments Are Rising

Geopolitical instability is a key factor behind the increase. Conflicts around the world, combined with disruption from the Covid pandemic, have caused supply chain problems and sharp swings in freight costs, leaving some ship operators unable or unwilling to continue operating.

The ITF also points to the growing use of so-called “shadow fleets” as a major driver. These are often ageing oil tankers with unclear ownership, poor safety standards and limited or no insurance. They commonly sail under “flags of convenience” (FOCs), meaning they are registered in countries with weak regulatory oversight.

Shadow fleet ships are used to move oil from countries such as Russia, Iran and Venezuela, often in ways that bypass Western sanctions. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, sanctions capped the price it could charge for crude. Buyers such as China and India continued to purchase Russian oil at higher prices, although India has since pledged to stop such imports under a recent US trade deal.

Human Cost

Last year, abandoned crews worldwide were owed $25.8m in unpaid wages, according to data from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the International Labour Organisation. The ITF says it recovered about $16.5m of this.

Indian sailors were the most affected nationality in 2025, accounting for 1,125 cases, or 18 per cent of the total. Filipinos (539) and Syrians (309) followed. The Indian government blacklisted 86 foreign vessels last September over abandonment and crew rights violations, after finding many had untraceable owners or no response from flag states.

Flags Of Convenience

Using flags of convenience is not new. For over a century, shipowners have registered vessels in foreign countries to avoid stricter rules at home. Today, Panama, Liberia and the Marshall Islands account for nearly half of all merchant ships by weight. Smaller states have also joined in. The Gambia, for instance, had no oil tankers registered in 2023, but was listed as the host nation for 35 by March last year.

FOC vessels dominate abandonment cases. In 2025, they made up 337 abandoned ships, or 82 per cent of the total. The ITF says the poor condition of many such vessels and unclear ownership structures leave crews especially vulnerable.

Under International Maritime Organisation rules, a seafarer is considered abandoned if wages go unpaid for at least two months, basic support such as food and medical care is not provided, or the cost of repatriation is not covered.