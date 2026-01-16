'Superstitious' Chinese Woman Lands in ICU After Eating Raw Fish Gallbladder To Treat Headache

A Chinese woman was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Affiliated Hospital of Jiangsu University after swallowing a raw fish gallbladder, believing it would ease her headache. The woman, surnamed Liu, from Jiangsu province, gobbled the raw fish, following the traditional belief that eating a raw fish could clear heat, detoxify the body and relieve migraines.

The incident took place on December 14 when Lio bought a 2.5 kg grass carp from a local market. After returning home, she extracted the gallbladder and swallowed it raw. A few hours later, she started experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

Seeing her condition, the family took her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with fish gallbladder poisoning and acute hepatic failure. The medical team transferred her to the ICU and provided plasma exchange treatment and continuous renal replacement therapy, a slow blood purification method.

After five days of intensive care, Liu's condition improved significantly. She was later discharged from hospital. The case was officially reported by the hospital on January 7.

'Toxic For Body'

Highlighting the seriousness of the incident, Dr Hu Zhenkui explained that the fish gallbladder is “even more toxic than arsenic" and that even a few grammes can be enough to poison a person.

"He noted that the gallbladders contain toxins that can damage the liver and kidneys, potentially leading to acute liver failure and kidney failure. In severe cases, these toxins can cause shock, cerebral haemorrhage and even death," the report highlighted.

The hospital management advised individuals not to trust superstitious folk remedies, as there have been several cases of hospitalisation due to the consumption of raw fish gallbladders.