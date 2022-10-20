Suella Braverman Quits Liz Truss Cabinet: 5 Points About Indian-Origin Barrister

Suella Braverman,42, was born Sue-Ellen Fernandes, to parents Christie and Uma Fernandes, who emigrated to the UK in the 1960s, according to standard.co.uk. She was their only child. While Ms Braverman's father worked for a housing association, her mother was a nurse for more than four decades. She married Rael Braverman, a manager at Mercedes, at the House of Commons in February 2018. The couple has two children, born in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

She attended Heathfield School in London and then decided to study law at Queen's College, Cambridge. She also has a master's degree in law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne, and then she qualified as a New York attorney, reported Standard.co.uk.

The Indian-origin barrister's political career started when she ran for office from Leicester East in the general election of 2005, the UK Parliament website said. In May 2015, she won a seat representing Fareham as a Conservative Party member. The 42-year-old has been in Parliament ever since, winning re-election in 2017 and 2019.

Suella Braverman is a member of the controversial Triratna Buddhist Community, which has been shaken by allegations of inappropriate behaviour.