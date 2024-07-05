Suella Braverman, Satvir Kaur Among Indian-Origin Leaders Who Won In UK Poll

The election saw a significant number of Indian-origin candidates.

The latest trends in the United Kingdom election results show the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, is on course for a landslide victory. Of the 388 seats in which results were out, the Labour won 282 seats, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party managed to win 53 seats.



In the 650-member House of Commons, a party needs 326 seats to form the government.



The election also saw a significant number of Indian-origin candidates. According to British Future, 14 per cent of the new Parliament is expected to have ethnic minority representatives.



How Indian-origin leaders fared in UK polls



Rishi Sunak (CON)



Although the Conservative party fared poorly, Rishi Sunak has emerged victorious in his constituency, Richmond (Yorks) and Northallerton. He defeated Labour's Tom Wilson by a margin of almost 13,000 votes.



Suella Braverman (CON)



Suella Braverman, from the Conservative party, has retained the Fareham and Waterlooville seat. She has been the MP for Fareham since 2015 and has served as the Home Secretary from October 2022 to November 2023.



Priti Patel (CON)



Priti Patel, a member of the Conservative party and former Home Secretary from 2019 to 2022, has contested the Witham seat once again, with the results still awaited. The Gujarati-origin politician has been the MP for Witham since 2010 and is hoping to retain her seat in the current election.



Kanishka Narayan (LAB)



Kanishka Narayan, an Indian-origin Labour Party member from Bihar, has won the Vale of Glamorgan seat. He wrested the seat from Conservative Alun Cairns who was an MP from 2010 to 2024.



Satvir Kaur (LAB)



Labour Party's Satvir Kaur won her seat in the 2024 general election. She was elected from the Southampton Test by 15,945 votes.



Primesh Patel (LAB)



Indian-origin Labour candidate Primesh Patel lost the Harrow East seat to Conservative Bob Blackman by over 11,000 votes.



Shivani Raja (CON)



Conservative candidate Shivani Raja has won the Leicester East seat, defeating Labour's Rajesh Agarwal by over 4,000 votes. The Leicester East constituency saw a highly contested election with several high-profile candidates, including former MPs Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz, who ran as independents.