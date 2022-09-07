Suella Braverman: 5 Points On UK's New Indian-Origin Home Secretary

Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman was born Sue-Ellen Fernandes, to parents Christie and Uma Fernandes, who emigrated to the UK in the 1960s, according to standard.co.uk. She was their only child. While Ms Braverman's father worked for a housing association, her mother was a nurse for more than four decades. She married Rael Braverman, a manager at Mercedes, at the House of Commons in February 2018. The couple has two children, born in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

According to UK government website, Ms Braverman attended Heathfield School in London for her formal education and Queens College in Cambridge for her legal studies. The University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne, is where she obtained her Master's degree in European and French law. She was licensed to practice law in New York.

Ms Braverman's political career started when she ran for office from Leicester East in the general election of 2005, the UK Parliament website said. In May 2015, she won a seat representing Fareham as a Conservative Party member. The 42-year-old has been in Parliament ever since, winning re-election in 2017 and 2019.

The new British home secretary, a mother of two, is credited with bringing about a long-overdue law change in 2021 by using her maternity leave to continue serving as a cabinet minister while she was away to give birth to their second child.