Sudan's Ousted Ex President Omar al-Bashir Moved From Jail To Hospital: Army

The Sudanese army confirmed Wednesday that ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir had been moved out of Khartoum's Kober prison before fighting erupted in the capital earlier this month.

Members of Bashir's regime, including the strongman himself, had been moved to a military hospital "due to their health conditions... and remain in the hospital under the guard of the judicial police", the army said in a statement, without specifying when they had been moved.

