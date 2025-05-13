"Stupid" To Reject Free Air Force One As Gift By Qatar: Trump Dismisses Criticism

US President Donald Trump's plans to receive a free Air Force One replacement from Qatar has triggered a massive political row and raised various concerns, including among a section of Republicans, even as he said he would be "stupid" not to accept such a gift.

Qatar's royal family has reportedly offered to donate a luxury 747-8 jumbo jet as Mr Trump awaits the delayed delivery of two new planes from Boeing to serve as an updated Air Force One. A new commercial 747-8 costs approximately $400 million.

The US Constitution bars government officials from accepting gifts from "any King, Prince or foreign State," under Article 1 of the Foreign Emoluments Clause.

Mr Trump, however, responded angrily when asked if he would use the jet in a personal capacity after he left the presidency.

"You should be embarrassed asking that question," the Republican told reporters on Monday. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

Mr Trump is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on the first leg of a Gulf tour that will also see him visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The US President has long been unhappy with the current Air Force One jets - highly customised Boeing 747-200B series aircraft - VC-25A in military speak - that entered service in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush. Earlier this year, the US President expressed frustration and said his administration was "looking at alternatives" to Boeing amid delays in the delay of delivery of two new 747-8 aircraft.

"We're very disappointed that it's taking Boeing so long... We have an Air Force one that's 40 years old. You look at some of the Arab countries and the planes they have parked alongside the United States of America plane, it's like from a different planet," he said.

Mr Trump toured the Qatari-owned 747-8 in February when it was parked at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort. At the time, the White House said the President did so to get a better understanding of how the updated Air Force One planes would be configured.

"CONFLICT OF INTEREST"

The Democrats, legal experts and a section of Republicans, however, worry that Mr Trump's plans of accepting the luxury plane for free from Qatar's royal family may pose ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence problems, since the gift would be from a foreign power for use as an ultra-sensitive Air Force One.

"Any president who accepts this kind of gift, valued at $400 million, from a foreign government creates a clear conflict of interest," said a statement by four members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The plan also "raises serious national security questions, invites foreign influence, and undermines public trust in our government", said the statement by Senators Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Coons and Chris Murphy.

Jessica Levinson, a constitutional law expert at Loyola Law School, said: "This is unprecedented. We just haven't tested these boundaries before."

Some of the Republican president's allies are also worried. Laura Loomer, an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has tried to purge disloyal officials from the administration, wrote on social media that she would "take a bullet for Trump" but said she's "so disappointed."

Congressional Republicans also expressed some doubts about the plan.

"My view is that it would be better if Air Force One were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America. That would be ideal," said Missouri Senate Josh Hawley.

Kentucky Senate Rand Paul flatly said he was a "no" on whether Mr Trump should accept the plane. "I don't think it looks good or smells good," he said.

WHITE HOUSE TAMPERS DOWN OPPOSITION

Amid a barrage of criticisms, Mr Trump said he wouldn't fly around in the gifted Boeing 747 when his term ends. Instead, he said, the $400 million plane would be donated to a future presidential library, similar to how the Boeing 707 used by President Ronald Reagan was decommissioned and put on display as a museum piece.

"It would go directly to the library after I leave office. I wouldn't be using it," he said.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the White House would act with "utmost transparency". "The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense. The legal details of that are still being worked out," she told Fox News.

"But of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law, and we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency, and we will continue to do that," she added.

Asked if there were concerns that Qatar would want something in return, the official replied: "Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind."

Mr Trump has a model of the future Air Force One in his handpicked red, white and blue colors on the coffee table in the Oval Office, in front of where he sits with foreign leaders. He also has his own private jet branded "Trump Force One" which he used to fly around the US during the 2024 election campaign.

QATAR DOWNPLAYS CONTROVERSY

Amid the raging controversy, Qatar's media attache to Washington, Ali Al-Ansari, said: "The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense."

WILL THE NEW PLANE BE SECURE?

The Qatari plane has been described as a "palace in the sky," complete with luxurious accommodations and top-of-the-line finishes.

However, security is the primary concern. The Air Force One planes were built from scratch near the end of the Cold War, and are hardened against the effects of a nuclear blast. They include a range of security features, such as anti-missile countermeasures and an onboard operating room. They are also equipped with air-to-air refueling capabilities for contingencies, though it has never been utilized with a president on board.

A former US official, who did not wish to be named, said while it would be possible to add some features to the Qatari jet, there was no way to add the full suite of capabilities to the plane on a tight timetable.

It would be a risk for presidents to fly on such a jet, the official said.

