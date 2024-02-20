Study Details How Common Painkiller Paracetamol May Cause Liver Damage

Researchers said these effects appear on patients who take an excess dose of paracetamol.

Paracetamol is one of the trusted drugs for reducing pain and relieving pain. With decades of proven efficacy, these tablets offer fast-acting relief without the hassle. But experts have issued an alarming health warning to people who regularly take paracetamol. The new study, carried out by a team at University of Edinburgh, observed effects of taking the drug on mice and concluded that it causes live damage. The team said that the discovery could inform research into therapies to counteract harm caused by the drug.

Researchers warned that these effects appear on patients who take an excess dose of the medicine. Four grams of paracetamol a day is a normal dose for patients with chronic pain.

"Scientists at the University of Edinburgh studied the impact of paracetamol on liver cells in human and mouse tissue, and tests showed that in certain settings paracetamol can damage the liver by harming vital structural connections between adjacent cells in the organ," the study said.

"When these cell wall connections - known as tight junctions - are disrupted, the liver tissue structure is damaged, cells are unable to function properly and they may die," it added.

This is the first time that a study has linked paracetamol toxicity to liver damage, which was similar to what's seen in conditions like hepatitis, cirrhosis and cancer.

The study, involving researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Oslo and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, was published in the journal Scientific Reports.