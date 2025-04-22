German Influencer Dead At 28 After Liver Damage, Was Unable To Eat Or Speak

German travel influencer, Vanessa Konopka, 28, has died after battling severe liver damage and pneumonia. Her boyfriend, who co-managed their travel account 'Happiness Crossing', announced her death on Facebook. According to the Independent, Ms Konopka was hospitalised in the Philippines on December 31 with severe health issues that left her weak, unable to eat, walk, or speak easily. A GoFundMe page was set up by her boyfriend, Fernando, to raise over $227,000 for a medical air ambulance to transport her back to Germany, as a regular flight wasn't considered safe for her condition.

"This morning, on March 7th, Vanessa passed away. She always loved connecting with you all, and her love for the Philippines was beyond words. Once again, I can only ask for your prayers so that God may bring comfort to the hearts of her loved ones. I trust in Him, I know He is with Vanessa and I know God is always with us," he wrote.

Notably, she and her boyfriend, Fernando, ran the popular travel account "Happiness Crossing" on social media, where they shared their adventures living in Boracay, Philippines. Before her death, Ms Konopka had briefly returned to social media, showing slight improvements in her condition.

In her final months, their social media content shifted focus to her health struggles, as she documented her hospital stay and updates on her condition. Fans grew concerned as her videos showed visible signs of jaundice, with her skin turning yellow.

On February 20, her boyfriend, Fernando, announced that she was out of danger and had reunited with her mother in Boracay, where they would wait until she was strong enough to return to Germany for further treatment. A GoFundMe page had been set up to cover the cost of an air ambulance for her return journey. Tragically, just two weeks later, the influencer died due to complications from her illness.

The couple who met in Australia, had been living together in Boracay, Philippines, since December 2022.