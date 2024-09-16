Student From Telangana Drowns In Lake In Canada On His Birthday

The victim, Praneeth, was from Telangana's Meerpet and went to celebrate his birthday.

A man from Telangana, who went to Canada to pursue his Masters, drowned while swimming with his friends in a lake in Toronto. The victim, Praneeth, was from Telangana's Meerpet and went to celebrate his birthday.

The student died on his birthday and the family has been informed. The man's father has requested the government to bring his son's body back to India as early as possible.

A video showed Praneeth jumping into the lake. In another video, the man recorded a selfie with his friends on a motorboat in the lake.

More details are awaited.

