Geomagnetic Storm Is Set To Hit The Earth On March 31

A geomagnetic storm will hit the Earth on Thursday (March 31). The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a notice on March 28, stating that a geomagnetic storm watch was in effect for March 31. A strong geomagnetic storm — G3 on the G1-G5 strength scale, with G5 being the strongest — is likely to hit in the early hours of March 31, or possibly the night of March 30.

The storm is linked to a solar flare that occurred on the evening of March 28, and an associated coronal mass ejection (CME) that launched solar plasma towards the Earth. Monday's solar flare was an M-class solar flare, the second-strongest type, that can cause brief radio blackouts in Earth's polar regions.

Stating that “Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) erupted later on 28 March associated with an M1 flare”, the SWPC added, “Analyses indicated the CME speed as approximately 841 km/s”, and it's likely to “arrive during the early evening of 30 March into early morning of 31 March (EDT)”.

A G1 (Minor) watch is also in effect for March 30, and a G2 (Moderate) watch is in effect for April 1, in anticipation of continuing but weakening CME influences.

The SWPC also stated that this could cause some northern lights to appear in the US. “Aurora may be visible over the northern tier states if the conditions are favourable,” said the SWPC.

The Center of Excellence in Space Sciences, India, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, too, estimates that a rush of energy and plasma will impact the Earth on Thursday.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India wrote, “A halo CME initiated on the Sun on 28 March. Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 31 March with speeds ranging between 496-607 km/s. Possibility of CME induced moderate geomagnetic storms exist.”

This isn't the first time this year that the Earth will be battered by a geomagnetic storm. In February, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Starlink project was hit hard when a geomagnetic storm damaged 40 of its satellites.