"Storm Of The Century" Leaves British Tourists Stranded On Minibus Roof In Spain, Rescue Follows

Five British tourists were rescued from the roof of a minibus in Spain's Tenerife after being trapped by flash floods during Storm Therese, which local media dubbed the "storm of the century." The group became trapped inside a tunnel as torrential rain rapidly filled the roadway.

According to a report by Metro, the incident occurred around 9:00 pm when the vehicle was overwhelmed by flash flooding in a dark, water-filled tunnel. Footage captured five people perched on the bus roof, with a woman screaming, "Can someone get us help?" as muddy torrents surged around the vehicle.

The tourists managed to scramble out of the sinking minibus through the sunroof as water levels rose. A passing driver helped three of the occupants reach safety, while the remaining two were rescued by firefighters who lowered a ladder from a bridge above the vehicle.

Storm Therese

The rescue took place as Storm Therese battered the Canary Islands for a fifth consecutive day. A rare red weather alert for "extraordinary danger" was in place for northern Tenerife, including Puerto de la Cruz, at the time of the incident.

Storm Therese is being described by meteorologists and local officials as a "once-in-a-century" weather event for the Canary Islands. The storm, which began intensifying around March 20, has brought unprecedented rainfall and hurricane-force winds to the archipelago.

The storm has caused over 3,000 evacuations in Gran Canaria alone, with reports of burst dams, collapsed roads, and flight cancellations across the archipelago. Thousands of holidaymakers were displaced, with over 70 flights cancelled or diverted, forcing many families to sleep in airport terminals. Over 3,000 residents and tourists were evacuated from low-lying areas and hotels as a precaution against rising water levels

Local media and officials have dubbed the event the "storm of the century," noting it as one of the worst to hit the region in over a decade. Meanwhile, residents in Lanzarote have been urged to stockpile essentials as conditions worsen.

British tourists have been strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid travel until conditions improve.