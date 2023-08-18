'States His Beliefs...': Elon Musk Backs Indian-American For US President

Indian-American US Vivek Ramaswamy is running for US President

Elon Musk has again endorsed Indian-American US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, making it clear who the Tesla boss would prefer to see as the next leader to run America.

Mr Ramaswamy, 38, posted 10 bullet points on Mr Musk's X, formerly Twitter, about his political and world view. Some of the points include observations like "God is real, there are two genders, human flourishing requires fossil fuels, an open border is no border".

Reposting the presidential candidate's post, Mr Musk wrote, "He states his beliefs clearly."

He states his beliefs clearly. https://t.co/SjpuXLCFpo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Earlier too, Mr Musk had called the Indian-American politician "a very promising candidate".

Mr Ramaswamy, a tech-entrepreneur who graduated from Harvard and Yale, was born to Indian parents who migrated to the US from Kerala.

In the past, Mr Musk has backed former US President Donald Trump's rival Ron DeSantis, who used a Twitter Spaces event to announce his candidacy for the presidential race.

Mr Ramaswamy along with Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh are the three Indian-Americans contesting against former Mr Trump for the top job in January.

Mr Ramaswamy's provocative rhetoric has heated up the US Republican primary contest.

While some candidates are beginning to aim their fire at Mr Trump, the 38-year-old Indian-American has moved toward the front of the chasing pack by placing himself firmly in the frontrunner's slipstream.

"I think I'm best positioned to advance our America First agenda, take it even further than Trump did, but also unite the country in the process," the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur recently told public broadcaster PBS.

Mr Ramaswamy trails Mr Trump by a seemingly unbridgeable gap, but he has spent millions of his own money in his bid to be best placed should the presumptive nominee fall by the wayside amid his growing tangle of legal problems.