'Starsky & Hutch' Star David Soul Dies At 80 'After Valiant Battle For Life'

David Soul became a dual US-UK citizen to fulfil a dream of taking on theatre roles (File)

US-born actor and singer David Soul, a beloved 1970s icon for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the classic TV series "Starsky & Hutch", has died aged 80, his family announced Friday.

UK-based Soul, whose decades-spanning career included work as a director, producer, and singer-songwriter, died Thursday "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family", his British wife Helen Snell said.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend," she added in a statement.

"His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

One-time heartthrob Soul starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser's wisecracking tough guy Detective Dave Starsky in the wildly popular 1970s US series that was exported around the world.

The pair had cameos in a 2004 Hollywood remake of the hit show, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch, which introduced the legendary characters to another younger generation.

The original cop duo remained close over the years, with Soul describing Glaser as "my best friend, my brother" in a social media post last November.

Soul -- who had been living in Britain since the 1990s -- was also known for his roles in "Here Come The Brides", "Magnum Force" and "The Yellow Rose".

At the height of his '70s acting fame, he also embarked on a music career, recording five albums, as well as later releasing a compilation album.

The tracks "Don't Give Up On Us", released in 1976, and "Silver Lady" a year later, both topped the singles chart in Britain.

"Silver Lady" was used as the soundtrack to a commercial for Britain's National Express coach operator in 2014, with Soul -- in his trademark aviator sunglasses -- singing along at the wheel.

"He was such a bright light and an inspiration for so many singers," US musician and fashion designer Nikki Lund said, in one of many tributes posted online.

"Found a home"

Soul became a dual US-UK citizen nearly two decades ago, after moving to London in the mid-1990s to fulfil a dream of taking on theatre roles.

He credited later seeking a British passport with "a simple desire to belong", saying at the time that "after years and years of wandering the planet, I have finally found a home and a community that I can embrace".

In the UK, among Soul's starring roles was the lead in "Jerry Springer: The Opera", the controversial stage show about the US television talk show host which led to a blasphemy case in the courts.

He also took on numerous other acting jobs, including in the long-running British medical drama "Holby City", and was a fan of the north London football club Arsenal.

The need to keep working may in part have stemmed from the early decision by both Soul and Glaser to sell their 7.5 percent share in "Starsky & Hutch" for $100,000 each, just before the series' international syndication.

Soul, who was also known for his social activism, particularly around animals, had six children from multiple marriages, and seven grandchildren.

The former BBC war reporter Martin Bell, who Soul helped in his successful 1997 UK parliamentary election campaign, spoke warmly of their friendship.

"I like the fact that David seems unaffected by being famous," he told the Independent newspaper in 1999.

"It can't have been easy when Starsky and Hutch finished, but he just got on with life and forged a career for himself as a singer and stage actor."

