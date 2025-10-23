Advertisement

European Aerospace Firms Join Hands To Counter Musk's Starlink

The awaited deal between Airbus, Thales and Leonardo would create a new venture starting from 2027.

Airbus would hold 35% of the venture, while Thales and Leonardo would each hold 32.5%. (Representational)
Rome/Paris:

European aerospace groups unveiled a preliminary deal on Thursday to pool their loss-making satellite manufacturing activities, combining forces after months of negotiations to counter the runaway growth of rivals led by Elon Musk's Starlink.

The keenly awaited deal between Airbus, Thales and Leonardo would create a new venture starting from 2027, subject to approval by European regulators who have resisted such moves in the past.

The combined entity would employ around 25,000 people across Europe, the companies said in a statement. It would have an annual turnover of about 6.5 billion euros ($7.58 billion), based on 2024 figures.

Airbus would hold 35% of the new venture, while Thales and Leonardo would each hold 32.5%, the statement said, adding it would operate under joint control, "with a balanced governance structure among shareholders."

