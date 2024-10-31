Starbucks CEO Seeks To Solve To-Go Coffee Chaos, Vows To Simplify Menu

Starbucks Corp. new Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol is seeking to end the mosh pit that forms at stores when guests pile in to retrieve their to-go orders.

Right now, "it's a free for all," Niccol said in an interview Wednesday. "It's first-in, first-out kind of thing."

Niccol's solution is to use an algorithm that tells workers the order in which to make drinks and that more accurately informs customers when their drinks will be ready. He also wants to move the pickup point for digital orders away from the ordering counter.

The new CEO on Wednesday held his inaugural earnings call after taking the company's helm last month, offering more details on his plan to stoke growth after three straight quarters of same-store sales declines. A key part of his vision is making Starbucks welcoming again, whether customers dine in or get takeout.

Niccol said Starbucks will keep its mobile order and drive-thru options, but he thinks a better atmosphere may entice customers to linger. "I hope people are also questioning like, 'man, if I've got the moment, I think I'd rather go into the store."

Niccol has also vowed to simplify the menu, including by offering fewer but better food options. He's aware that nixing some drinks or snacks might upset some customers, but he's betting they'll be happier in the long term because of the improvements he's planning to introduce.

"I'd rather take the heat, because what that means is people care," Niccol said. "The things that people are indifferent about, they just kind of walk by. I'm happy to say we're not a brand that people just walk by."

