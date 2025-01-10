Stampede At Landmark Mosque In Damascus Kills 4: Health Official

A stampede at the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Syria's capital on Friday killed four people, a Damascus health official told state media.

"Damascus Health Director Dr Mohammed Akram Maatouq announced that the final toll from the unfortunate stampede that occurred today in the Great Umayyad Mosque and its surroundings is four dead and 16 injured," a statement carried by state news agency SANA said.

Earlier, Damascus Governor Maher Marwan had told SANA that the deadly crush took place "during a civilian event at the mosque".

A photographer who collaborates with AFP and was at the site of the stampede saw large crowds gathered near the mosque because free meals were being handed out.

Ghina, who was at the mosque to attend Friday prayers, said she saw "people carrying an elderly woman with blood dripping from her face", adding that she appeared dead.

The Al-Watan newspaper said the stampede happened during the distribution of free meals by a social media personality.

A YouTuber called Chef Abu Omar, who has a restaurant in Istanbul, had earlier posted a video of preparations for the distribution of free meals at the Ummayyad Mosque.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had visited the mosque in the morning.

