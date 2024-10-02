Advertisement

"Stain On UN": Israel Bars Entry Of Secretary General Antonio Guterres

A social media post from Israel's foreign ministry said, "Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step on Israeli soil".

Israel has declared UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as persona non grata and barred him from entering the country following his failure to "unequivocally condemn" Iran's massive missile attack on Israel.

The post also said Mr Guterres is yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7. Neither has he declared Hamas a terrorist organization.

"A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran-the mothership of global terror-will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres," the post read. 

Yesterday, Iran launched a wave of missiles into Israel --  its second in the past seven months --to avenge the killing of top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, escalating the conflict in the middle-east.

