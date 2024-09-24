Advertisement

Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls Snap Polls

The dissolution will be effective from midnight Tuesday and the election will be held on November 14.

Read Time: 1 min
The last parliament was convened in August 2020.
The last parliament was convened in August 2020.
Colombo:

Sri Lanka's newly appointed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday signed the special gazette notification ordering the dissolution of parliament, officials said.

The dissolution will be effective from midnight Tuesday and the election will be held on November 14.

Dissanayake in the run-up to Saturday's presidential election said he would immediately dissolve parliament to order a snap poll.

The last parliament was convened in August 2020. The dissolution has come 11 months ahead of schedule. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sri Lanka New President, Sri Lanka Parliament, Anura Kumara Dissanayake
