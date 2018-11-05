Until Rajapaksa Proves Majority, Won't Accept Him PM: Sri Lanka Speaker

"The majority of the members are of the view that the changes done in the parliament are unconstitutional and against the traditions," the speaker of parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, said.

World | | Updated: November 05, 2018 11:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Until Rajapaksa Proves Majority, Won't Accept Him PM: Sri Lanka Speaker

Karu Jayasuriya, speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament.

Colombo: 

Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament said on Monday he would not accept a former president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the new prime minister until he proves he commands a majority in parliament.

President Maithripala Sirisena fired the sitting prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on October 26 and appointed Rajapaksa in his place, drawing criticism from political parties and the international community.

"The majority of the members are of the view that the changes done in the parliament are unconstitutional and against the traditions," the speaker of parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, said in a statement.

"Therefore, I am requested by the majority of the parliament to accept the position which was prior to these changes. Until the new group shows the majority, I will have to accept the status quo prior to the changes."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mahinda RajapaksaSri Lanka speakerProve majority

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTigress In UP Happy Dhanteras WishesTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionSantroThick Smog Sensex DownVirat KohliRanveer Singh Dhanteras 2018Fire in Kolkata

................................ Advertisement ................................