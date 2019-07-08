Sri Lanka Soldier Arrested For Attacking Newspaper Editor 10 Years Ago

The arrest came after the Attorney General's instructions on June 27, the police said (Representational)

A soldier has been arrested in Sri Lanka for attacking the editor of a popular Sinhala language newspaper 10 years ago, Sri Lankan police said today.

The corporal was arrested after his finger prints matched with those in the editor's car.

Upali Tennakoon, the editor of Rivira newspaper, was brutally attacked along with his wife in January 2009, two weeks after the killing of Lasantha Wickrematunga, the editor of The Sunday Leader.

Mr Tennakoon and his wife were attacked as they were driving to office.

A gang of unidentified people assaulted the couple after surrounding their car.

Mr Tennakoon has been living in the US since the assault.

The incident was one of the attacks against media during the former regime of the then president Mahinda Rajapaksa between 2005 and 2015.

The arrest came after the Attorney General's instructions on June 27, the police said.

The attacks on media people during the Rajapaksa regime were blamed on an alleged military intelligence group operating form a camp in central Colombo.

Five more from the group had been previously indicted and granted bail on the murder of Wickrematunga and abductions and assault on two other journalists.

During the regime of the then President Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka was ranked as one of the worst places in the world for journalists.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability