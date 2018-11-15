Sri Lanka President Seeks Fresh No-Confidence Motion Against Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has called for a new motion against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government tomorrow.

World | | Updated: November 15, 2018 23:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sri Lanka President Seeks Fresh No-Confidence Motion Against Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Parliament yesterday passed a no-confidence motion against PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

COLOMBO: 

Sri Lanka's president on Thursday urged the speaker of parliament and some political parties to seek a fresh no-confidence motion against a prime minister he appointed last month, creating political instability in the south Asian country.

Parliament on Wednesday passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government with the backing of 122 of the 225 lawmakers in a voice vote, followed by a signed document.

President Maithripala Sirisena has rejected the view of parliament that Rajapaksa's appointment was unconstitutional. Sirisena has called for a new motion on Friday.

"The president informed them to show their majority in parliament in a proper way following parliamentary procedure and agreed to act according to the constitution," Sirisena's media team said in a statement.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sri Lanka political crisisMahinda RajapaksaSri Lanka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaMIUI 10Live TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusYouTubeFlipkartJawa MotorcycleDeepika PadukoneMi MobilesAutomatic CarsGautam Gambhir

................................ Advertisement ................................