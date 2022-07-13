Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Expected To Resign Today

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised overthe weekend to resign on Wednesday (File)

Sri Lanka's embattled president flew out of his country to the Maldives early Wednesday, in a probable prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against his island nation's worst-ever economic crisis.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised over the weekend to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a "peaceful transition of power" after fleeing his official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained

Here are the LIVE updates on the Sri Lanka Crisis:

Jul 13, 2022 08:09 (IST) Speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker is yet to receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter though he has fled the country.