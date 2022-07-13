120 Sri Lanka-Bound Planes Land In Kerala Amid Unrest In Island Nation

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, after months of protests against his government over the worst economic crisis in the nation's history. India has said that the situation in Sri Lanka is extremely sensitive and they are focusing on ways to help the island nation at this time of need.

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today applauded Trivandrum and Kochi airport for going out of their way to help the crisis-hit nation.

"The airports have gone beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka. The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour," Mr Scindia said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a diesel shortage since February, which led to hours of daily power cuts. Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.