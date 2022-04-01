45 Arrested For Protests Near Sri Lanka President's House, Curfew Lifted

The curfew was lifted at 5 am today

An overnight curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo, after protests outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence over the worsening economic crisis turned violent, was lifted today morning at around 5 am.

Police said that 45 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in yesterday's protests outside the President's residence.

"45 people arrested (44 men and 1 woman ) and 5 police officers injured including an ASP and being treated at hospitals following the protest in Mirihana, Nugegoda last night. One police bus, 1 police jeep, 2 motorbikes burnt and one water cannon truck damaged," a police spokesperson said.

The curfew was imposed within the Colombo North, South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police Divisions.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters who tried to storm the home of the Sri Lankan President in the capital yesterday. Videos shared on social media showed men and women shouting "lunatic, lunatic go home" and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.

There has been a critical shortage of food and essential items, fuel and gas for weeks as the country grapples with the worst economic downturn since its independence.

Many parts of the crisis-hit country are struggling with rolling power cuts for up to 13 hours due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel.

The crisis is a result of badly timed tax cuts and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with historically weak government finances, leading to foreign exchange reserves dropping by 70 per cent in the last two years.