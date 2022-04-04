Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor Quits Amid Spiraling Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka's Ajith Cabraal previously resisted mounting calls for the nation to seek an IMF bailout.

Sri Lanka's central bank governor, who had resisted mounting calls for the island nation to seek an IMF bailout, announced his resignation Monday as protests escalated over a worsening economic crisis.

Ajith Cabraal said he stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late Sunday to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis.

In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, @CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. @GotabayaR#SriLanka#GoSL — Ajith Nivard Cabraal (@an_cabraal) April 4, 2022

