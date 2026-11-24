The actual number of users affected may vary.
Spotify was down for thousands on Tuesday, with outage-tracking website Downdetector.com reporting more than 14,000 user-submitted incidents involving the platform.
The actual number of users affected may vary.
Spotify said on X "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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