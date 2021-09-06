Spokesperson Of Afghan Resistance Group Killed In Panjshir: Report

Heavy fighting is going on between resistance and Taliban in Panjshir (AFP)

A spokesman of the anti-Taliban resistance group was killed in fighting in Panjshir province on Sunday, TOLOnews reported citing a source in the area where fighting is going on.

Fahim Dashty, spokesperson of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and also a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists, Khaama Press reported.

Panjshir valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

The developments came after the battle over Panjshir province escalated on Friday night. Reports have emerged that the valley may collapse soon. However, resistance forces denied such claims, The Khaama Press reported.

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces, on Sunday said they are ready to stop fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province, Sputnik reported.

Mr Massoud said the National Resistance Front is committed to peacefully resolving differences with the Taliban.