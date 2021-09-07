Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Claim Control Of Panjshir, Opposition Says Resistance Will Continue

Kabul fell to Taliban three weeks ago.

The Taliban claimed victory on Monday in the last part of Afghanistan still holding out against their rule, declaring that the capture of the Panjshir valley completed their takeover of the country and they would unveil a new government soon.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after days of fighting with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), commanded by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

Meanwhile, A relatively lesser known Taliban leader, Mullah Hassan Akhund, seen as a "lightweight" and who is on a UN terror list, could be the unlikely choice as the next Prime Minister of Afghanistan as a compromise candidate between rival factions of the Taliban.

Disagreements between the extremist group's multiple factions have so far stymied government formation in the war-torn nation. Kabul fell to Taliban three weeks ago.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Afghanistan Crisis: