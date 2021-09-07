Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Claim Control Of Panjshir, Opposition Says Resistance Will Continue

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

Kabul fell to Taliban three weeks ago.

The Taliban claimed victory on Monday in the last part of Afghanistan still holding out against their rule, declaring that the capture of the Panjshir valley completed their takeover of the country and they would unveil a new government soon.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after days of fighting with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), commanded by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.

Meanwhile, A relatively lesser known Taliban leader, Mullah Hassan Akhund, seen as a "lightweight" and who is on a UN terror list, could be the unlikely choice as the next Prime Minister of Afghanistan as a compromise candidate between rival factions of the Taliban.

Disagreements between the extremist group's multiple factions have so far stymied government formation in the war-torn nation. Kabul fell to Taliban three weeks ago.

Sep 07, 2021 06:16 (IST)
Pressure on US as NGOs say flights from Afghanistan blocked

President Joe Biden's administration faced mounting pressure Monday amid reports that several hundred people, including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan, AFP reported. 


Marina LeGree, the founder and executive director of a small American non-governmental organization active in Afghanistan, said some 600 to 1,300 people, including girls from her group, had been waiting near the Mazar-i-Sharif airport for as long as a week, amid confusion involving the Taliban and US officials. 