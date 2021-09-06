On Afghans In India, Home Ministry Takes Over 'Exit Order' Powers

The Home Ministry rule said Afghan nationals in India will also have their visa extended at no cost.

The Union Home Ministry has taken away powers of Foreigners' Regional Registration Office by which they could ask any Afghan national to leave India, in the backdrop of the unstable situation in Afghanistan. Now such decisions can only be taken by the ministry to stop possible local-level harassment of Afghan nationals.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil for more than a month as the Taliban seized power ahead of the withdrawal of the US forces after 20 years of occupation. As Taliban seized Kabul, desperate citizens flooded the airport trying to get out.

India has been helping its nationals get out of the war-torn nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made it clear that the country will help Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan as well as those who are "friends".

The new guidelines from the ministry issued earlier this month says the Registration Office will not be able to issue exit orders or "Leave India notice" to any Afghan national.

"If anyone (any Afghan national) wants to leave the country, they can go. But if any FRRO issues them 'Leave India notice then such cases would be referred to MHA," said a senior official from the home ministry.

According to him, this is an extra shield which is being provided to them. "Any afghan national who is living in India under any category will have this extra shelter," he added.

The ministry guidelines maintain that Afghan nationals living in India on any category of visa will have their visa extended at no cost until further orders.

The home minister had earlier extended visa for all foreigners till September 30. "All foreigners who have been stuck in India since the outbreak of the pandemic, has had their visas extended free of cost," said another official.

As per Union Home Ministry guidelines, after September 30, if these Afghan nationals want to study, they need to apply on the e-portal of FRRO.