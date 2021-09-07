Taliban Leader On UN Terror List Could Be Afghan PM: 5 Points

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has headed Taliban's leadership council, the "Rehbari Shura", for 20 years.

He was minister in the Taliban government in Afghanistan before the war with US started in 2001.

Known to be more of a religious than a military leader and is said to be close to Taliban's spiritual leader Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada.

He is from Kandahar, the birthplace of Taliban.