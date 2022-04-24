Spider Monkey With Unique 'Batman' Marking On Its Nose Born At Florida Zoo

The sex of the unique spider monkey is still unknown.

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, has announced the birth of a unique spider monkey with a marking in the shape of the “Batman” symbol on its nose. According to the zoo's blog post, the distinctively marked baby monkey was born to 31-year-old female Rochelle and 25-year-old male Shooter on April 15.

"Our black-handed spider monkey troop just got a little bigger!” wrote the zoo, adding, “The youngling is doing well, holding on strong to mom and nursing successfully”. They even shared a video of the unique spider money on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

It is to mention that the “Bat-Signal”, showing the silhouette of a bat extending its wings, is used in the DC Comics series as a distress signal to summon Batman.

Coming back to the unique monkey, according to the zoo, its sex is still unknown. The authorities noted that Rochelle is an experienced mother and that other members of the spider monkey troop have checked in on the mother and child.

“Rochelle is a pro at caring for her offspring,” said Lauren Hinson, the Zoo's Director of Animal Programs.

Meanwhile, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), black spider monkeys, found throughout eastern South America, are classified as “vulnerable” to extinction. Their population has declined because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting. They are one of seven species of spider monkeys found in Latin America and one of the largest primate species in South America, WWF noted.