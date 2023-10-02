Spanish Nightclub Hit By Deadly Fire Ordered To Shut In 2022: Deputy Mayor

It is not clear what caused the fire.

A Spanish nightclub which was ravaged by fire over the weekend, killing 13 people, had been ordered shut in 2022, the deputy mayor of the southeastern city of Murcia said Monday.

Spain's deadliest nightclub fire in decades broke out early on Sunday in a building housing the Teatre and Fonda Milagros discos on the outskirts of the southeastern city of Murcia.

Murcia city hall had in January 2022 ordered the nightclubs shut since the company that operated them only had a licence for one of them -- the Teatre -- and not for Fonda which was created later, deputy mayor Antonio Navarro told a news conference.

"We are going to determine all responsibilities," he said without explaining why the discos were still operating.

Navarro said an appeal of the shutdown order was rejected in March 2022 and in October 2022 the company was ordered to comply with the ruling which was not respected.

All of the dead were found in the Fonda nightclub.

It is not clear what caused the blaze but officials said it spread quickly through the air conditioning vents of the building that housed the two nightclubs.

