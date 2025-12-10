Spanish Woman Fired For Routinely Arriving 40 Minutes Early To Office, Boss Cites "Ignoring Instructions"

A worker in Spain was fired for repeatedly arriving at the office 40 minutes early, despite multiple verbal and written warnings from her boss to adhere to her contracted start time of 7:30 am. According to Metro, the 22-year-old logistics worker consistently arrived at the office between 6:45 am and 7:00 am - 40 minutes before she was due in. The employee had been warned repeatedly since 2023 to stop arriving early but continued the behaviour, arriving early at least 19 more times after formal cautions.

Her boss eventually ran out of patience and fired her for serious misconduct, claiming her constant early arrivals meant she was disregarding instructions and not truly contributing to the company.

Unjustified Dismissal?

The woman took her case to the Social Court of Alicante, arguing that her dismissal was unfair. However, the court heard she had continued her early-arrival routine despite multiple verbal and written warnings, showing up early 19 more times. On several occasions, she even attempted to log in via the company app before physically arriving at the office.

Adding to the concerns, her employer also accused her of breaching trust by selling a used company car battery without authorisation. The court sided with the employer, emphasising that the problem wasn't her "excessive punctuality," but her persistent refusal to follow workplace rules -- a serious violation under Article 54 of Spain's Workers' Statute.

Online Debate

The case has sparked significant debate online, with many people questioning why excessive punctuality would be a reason for dismissal. However, employment experts noted that companies are generally entitled to enforce strict working hours and access rules once they are clearly communicated.

The woman may still appeal to the Supreme Court of Valencia.

