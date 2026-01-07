Spanish Influencer Dies After Viewers Pay Him To Drink Whiskey, Take Cocaine On Camera

Sergio Jimenez, a 37-year-old Spanish streamer, died during a private New Year's Eve livestream after allegedly taking drugs on camera for money. According to People, Jimenez was taking part in an extreme online challenge that included consuming alcohol and cocaine in exchange for money. He had pledged to consume six grams of cocaine and a bottle of whisky for viewers who paid to watch.

According to reports, Jimenez died before an ambulance could be called. His mother, who lived with him, found him kneeling on the floor, with his head resting on a mattress. She also found an almost empty whisky bottle, energy drinks, and cocaine on a red plate nearby.

His mother, Teresa, said, "I got up to go to the bathroom just before 2am and saw the door to his room was ajar. I asked him what he was doing, but he didn't answer. I tried to go in, but there were clothes or something on the bedroom floor and I couldn't."

She added, "I kept asking him from outside, but he didn't answer. I could see him kneeling on the bed, as if he were praying."

An investigation has been launched into what is being reported as the first documented case of death from a live challenge in Spain. Authorities have also ordered an autopsy on his body.

Notably, Jimenez gained prominence after featuring in videos by streamer Simon Perez, known for using drugs on live streams. His death has raised concerns about the risks of extreme online challenges and the responsibility of streaming platforms.

Without directly referencing Jimenez's death, the Catalonia police force, Mossos d'Esquadra, shared a video on social media on January 6 and warned people against taking part in viral challenges that could "endanger your life or physical safety."

"The consequences of these trends can range from intoxication to physical and psychological effects and can also have a negative impact on their reputation, affecting job and academic opportunities due to the digital footprint left behind. It's important to be aware that some trends can have consequences if they involve acts of vandalism or aggression,” an officer said in the clip, translated by People.

His death comes after French internet personality Jean Pormanove, 46, died in a similar manner in August last year. Raphael Graven, a 46-year-old military veteran, was known for his extreme online challenges, CNN reported. Widely known on the Internet as Jean Pormanove or JP, he died during a live broadcast after facing violence and sleep deprivation during a live broadcast.