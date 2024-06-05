Spanish Comedian Punched By Man For 'Offensive' Joke About His Son

The man drove for 6 hours to attend Jaime Caravaca's show.

Spanish stand-up comedian Jaime Caravaca was attacked during his show by a man who was angry over an "offensive" joke about Mr Caravaca cracked about his son. According to Spanish outlets, the comedian was abruptly interrupted by a severe blow to his head from the side. The local media identified the attacker as Alberto Pugilato, who was furious over a comment Mr Caravaca made on his son's photo posted on X. The video of the attack has gone massively viral on social media.

🇪🇸 Leftist comedian Jaime Caravaca made creepy remarks about a 3-month-old boy.



Today, the dad showed up at his show.



Mr Pugilato posted a photo of his infant son on X on June 1 with the words "pride and joy". The photo showed the man holding the baby boy in his arms and his face covered by a red heart emoji.

Commenting on the photo, Mr Caravaca said there is a possibility that the boy is gay, and then used a derogatory term for the baby.

Mr Pugilato found out that the comedian is going to perform in Murcia, Spain, on June 4. So he drove from his town to Murcia (about 6-hour drive) and showed up at the comedy show, as per local outlets.

They also said that the origin of the comment seems to originate from political differences between the two.

The comedian deleted his comment and posted about to the incident on X. "After the incident, what I pretended to be a joke, has ended up being a misfortunate comment not appropriate at all by my part. My apologies to all the people that felt affected by it. Let's park violence aside, and let's leave a good world for the people to grow up free."

Mr Pugilato responded, "I accept your apologies. I defend freedom of speech the same way I defend the freedom to respond to it. I don't wish you anything bad in life and I hope this serves as an example to people that messing with children it's wrong. Salute."