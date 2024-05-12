SpaceX's Starship To Have Fourth Flight In 3-5 Weeks, Elon Musk Says

SpaceX's Starship rocket, a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, will probably have its fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

"Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," Musk said in response to a question about Starship.

Starships preparing for spaceflight pic.twitter.com/cX5u17NHRQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

Earlier this year, SpaceX's Starship rocket completed nearly an entire test flight through space on its third try getting farther than ever before, but disintegrated on its return to Earth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)