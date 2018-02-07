SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Live Updates: "World's Most Powerful Rocket" Lifts Off

Loaded with Musk's own red Tesla roadster, a mannequin in a spacesuit, and a playlist consisting of David Bowie's "Space Oddity," the monster rocket's maiden voyage has captured the world's imagination.

World | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2018 02:23 IST
SpaceX's launch of its monster rocket, the Falcon Heavy was launched today from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The highly anticipated test flight was delayed due to "upper level wind shear," SpaceX mentioned on its Twitter handle. 

Musk himself has put the odds of success or failure at no better than 50-50. "It is guaranteed to be exciting, one way or another," the quirky 46-year-old South African-born space visionary and wealthy businessman told reporters on the eve of the launch, news agency AFP reported. 
 

Here are the live updates:




Feb 07, 2018
02:19 (IST)
SpaceX tweeted a picture of the lift off. 


Feb 07, 2018
02:18 (IST)
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy lifted off today at around 2.15 am IST. 
Feb 07, 2018
02:15 (IST)
SpaceX Falcon Heavy is ready for launch. 
Feb 07, 2018
02:08 (IST)
Elon Musk earlier posted a video to explain how the rocket will send a car to Mars. 
Feb 07, 2018
02:05 (IST)
When Falcon Heavy lifts off, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two, with the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 lb) - a mass greater than a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel, according to SpaceX's official website. 

"Falcon Heavy's first stage is composed of three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft. Only the Saturn V moon rocket, last flown in 1973, delivered more payload to orbit," the website further mentions. 
Feb 07, 2018
01:44 (IST)
Liquid oxygen loading has started for SpaceX Falcon Heavy, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex tweeted. 

Feb 07, 2018
01:33 (IST)
Following a delay, the fueling process began for Falcon Heavy.
