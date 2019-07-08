Southwest Iran Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake

There were no reports of damage or casualties after the earthquake (Representational)

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Iran near the border with Iraq today, the country's national seismological centre reported.

The quake, whose epicentre was in the Masjed Soleiman area of Khuzestan province, hit at 11:30 am (0700 GMT) at a depth of 17 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, according to state TV, with teams still assessing the situation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability