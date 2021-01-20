2 Sikhs Charged For Street Fight With Swords, Knives In UK

Two British Sikh men have been charged following a large altercation. (Representational)

Two British Sikh men have been charged following what Scotland Yard described as a large altercation involving swords and knives in Southall, west London.

Sukwir Singh, 22, and Lakha Singh, 29, both residents of Southall, appeared at the Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

"Police were called at around 00:20hrs on Sunday, 17 January, to reports of a large group of around 30 men fighting with various weapons, including knives and swords, in the area of King Street," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Officers attended and arrested two males, both aged in their 20s, on suspicion of violent disorder and affray. There were no reported injuries," the statement added.

The two men have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Isleworth Crown Court on February 15.

The Met Police is appealing to witnesses to come forward as their enquiries in the case continue.