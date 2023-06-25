South Korean Woman Killed Her Newborns, Stored Them In Freezer For Years: Cops

The disturbing case came to light in May. (Representative pic)

A woman in South Korea has been accused of killing two of her newborn babies and keeping their bodies in her freezer for years, CNN reported. The woman, in her 30s, admitted to killing the babies a day after their respective births. She said that she did so because she faced economic difficulties in caring for her three other children, aged 12, 10 and 8.

Speaking to the outlet, the South Korean authorities said that the newborns were only a day old when they died. The woman first killed her fourth child, born in a hospital in November 2018. She allegedly strangled the baby girl the day after giving birth and then put her body in the freezer of her home. She is accused of doing the same to her fifth child, a boy born in November 2019.

According to the cops, the woman's husband said he was told that the babies were aborted by his wife.

The disturbing case came to light in May when the government's Board of Adult and Inspection found the babies' births were never officially registered, although there was a record of their births in the hospital. Following this discovery, the cops conducted a search and seizure operation at the woman's home, where they say the woman confessed to the two murders.

The Korean Timesreported that the woman allegedly killed one baby at home and another near the hospital. Now, the cops will make their final determinations following the completion of autopsies, the outlet added. The woman is due to attend an arrest warrant hearing on Friday.

Meanwhile, according to People, South Korea's Board of Audit and Inspection concluded that nearly 2,236 babies born between 2015 and 2022 have not been registered by their parents, and 23 cases were determined to be particularly high risk and reported to police - including this case.