South Korean Singer-Songwriter Nahee Dies At Age 24

South Korean singer-songwriter Lim Nahee, better known by her stage name Nahee, died at the age of 24 on Wednesday. According to Koreaboo, the cause of her death is still unknown. Neither her agency nor her family has issued an official statement regarding the cause of her death. Ms Nahee's funeral will take place on Friday at Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province, the outlet reported.

The sudden death of the 24-year-old has shocked her fans. They flooded the comment section of the singer's last post on Instagram. The post featured a bunch of photos, including a selfie of Ms Nahee. It also featured a glimpse of a train journey and several pictures of her pet dog.

Take a look below:

Reacting to the news, one social media user wrote, "this is crazy. rest in peace beautiful". "Unfortunately I met you very late, your songs comfort me (I don't know the translation) because of your beautiful voice, rest in peace and I love you!" said another.

"Sad to have discovered such an angelic talanted voice, your music will live on and have attracted new fans like me. may your soul rest in peace," commented a third. "This is so sad. I literally shed tears knowing that dog will miss you a lot, sweet angel. Rest in peace," added another.

According to Koreaboo, Ms Nahee was a beloved indie artist in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City'. This was followed by more singles like 'Blue Night' and 'Gloomy Day'.

In 2020, Ms Nahee even signed with the agency Mun Hwa In as a singer-songwriter and producer and continued to release more music, with her latest release being 'H!' and 'Rose'. In her short-lived 4-year career, Ms Nahee already had 15 KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) songwriting and composing credits to her name, the outlet reported.